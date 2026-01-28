President Droupadi Murmu highlights India–EU FTA; says India a ‘bridge’ in shifting world order, hails ‘Operation Sindoor’

President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday used her address to the joint sitting of Parliament to frame the government’s agenda around big-ticket economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare, while invoking civilisational icons and regional pride in a speech that comes months before key state elections.

Leading with what she described as a major economic breakthrough, Murmu said, “I congratulate all citizens on the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Union. It will give impetus to the manufacturing and service sectors in India and also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India.”

The reference to the India–EU FTA, long under negotiation, was positioned as part of New Delhi’s emergence as a global economic force despite “various global crises.”

In a section focused on the shifting global landscape, President Murmu said the world was passing through “a phase of complexities” where “long-standing global equations are also undergoing change,” and that conflicts were straining global stability and the economy.

Against this backdrop, she projected India as a stabilising force, stating that “India is playing the role of a bridge in the world,” and that “even nations engaged in conflict, express their trust in India on important issues.”

Emphasising a calibrated diplomatic approach, she said India had “consistently given priority to balance, impartiality, and humanitarian considerations” while remaining firm on “‘India First’.” She added that India had amplified “the voice of the Global South,” strengthened engagement with groupings such as BIMSTEC, G20, BRICS, and SCO, and would host a “Global AI Impact Summit” to bring countries together to address emerging technological challenges.

President Murmu also talked about the rural employment law, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Act, which drew audible protests from Opposition benches during the address. “For employment and development in rural areas, a law named Viksit Bharat GRAMG has been enacted. This new law will ensure 125 days of guaranteed employment in villages,” she said, adding that it would also ensure “stopping corruption and leakages.”

Story continues below this ad

The scheme is expected to become a political flashpoint, with the Opposition questioning its design and funding even as the government pitches it as the next-generation rural safety net.

Civilisational recall and political signalling

Murmu opened on a distinctly cultural and historical note, invoking figures whose legacies resonate across regions, including poll-bound states. She noted that India is celebrating “150 years of Vande Mataram,” paying homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and recalled the “350th anniversary of martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji” and the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

She said events around Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary strengthened the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” while Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary evoked “melodies and the spirit of national unity.”

Later, underlining the importance of agriculture, she quoted Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, saying, “Irrespective of their vocations in society, the life of every individual is dependent on the arduous labour of a hard-working farmer.” She also cited the message of Kerala reformer Sree Narayana Guru: “Acquire knowledge through education and become powerful through organisation.” The references come ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, states where cultural idioms often carry political weight.

Story continues below this ad

Assam and the Northeast, also electorally significant, featured prominently. Murmu said, “Soon, a semiconductor chip manufactured in Assam will become a lifeline for electronic products worldwide,” and highlighted rail, road and health infrastructure, including the State Cancer Institute in Itanagar and a medical college in Sivasagar.

Security and Operation Sindoor

National security formed a central plank. Referring to cross-border terrorism, the President said the world had witnessed “the valour and prowess of the Indian Defence Forces during Operation Sindoor.” She added, “Using its own resources, our country destroyed the base camps of terrorists. My government sent a strong message that any terrorist attack on India will receive a firm and decisive response.”

She linked the “suspension of the Indus Water Treaty” to India’s fight against terrorism and said “Mission Sudarshan Chakra is in progress to further strengthen the nation’s defence systems.”

On Left-wing extremism, Murmu said the government’s approach had sharply reduced Maoist influence. “Today, the challenge of Maoist terror has been reduced to just eight districts from 126 districts. Out of these, only three districts remain the most-affected,” she said, adding that “nearly two thousand individuals associated with Maoism have surrendered” in the last year.

Story continues below this ad

She described development and reintegration efforts in affected regions, saying transformation was visible in places like Bijapur and Bastar.

Social justice and welfare

Framing the government’s record through the lens of the Constitution and B R Ambedkar’s ideals, Murmu said, “My government is fully committed to social justice in its true sense.” She claimed that “25 crore citizens have overcome poverty during the last decade,” citing housing, drinking water, LPG and direct benefit transfers as key interventions.

She said over “four crore pucca houses” had been built for the poor in the past decade, “12.5 crore new households” received tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission, and more than “10 crore households” got LPG connections under Ujjwala. “In the last one year, my government has provided benefits worth more than 6.75 lakh crore rupees directly to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer,” she said.

On health, she highlighted Ayushman Bharat, saying “more than 11 crore free medical treatments have been given” so far, and pointed to “1 lakh 80 thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.” She also noted large-scale screening under the Sickle Cell Anaemia mission and said the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared India free of trachoma.

Story continues below this ad

Women at the centre

Women’s empowerment was described as central to the development model. “The nation is moving ahead today with the mantra of women-led development,” Murmu said. She noted that 10 crore women are linked to Self-Help Groups and that the number of “Lakhpati Didi” had crossed two crore.

She highlighted the “Namo Drone Didi” initiative in agriculture and said health check-ups of “about seven crore women” had been carried out under the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign. Calling another milestone, she said, “The first batch of women cadets has graduated from the National Defence Academy.” She also congratulated the women’s cricket team for winning its first World Cup.

Economy, reforms and jobs

Murmu described India as the “fastest growing major economy in the world,” with inflation under control. Apart from the EU FTA, she referred to GST and income tax reforms, saying, “A historic decision has been taken to exempt income up to 12 lakh rupees from taxation.”

She said production-linked incentives had attracted “about two lakh crore rupees” in investment, and electronics production had grown sixfold.

Story continues below this ad

On jobs, she pointed to the startup ecosystem of “nearly two lakh startups”, and said “over 25 lakh new jobs” were created in electronics manufacturing over 11 years. She also flagged skilling in semiconductors and AI.

A call for unity

Closing on a political note, Murmu said that while differences of opinion were natural, there were issues “beyond all differences,” including national security and the resolve of Viksit Bharat.

“Let every Member of Parliament take a unified stand on issues of national interest,” she urged, expressing confidence that Parliament, government and citizens together would fulfil the goal of a developed India by 2047.