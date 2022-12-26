President leaves on 5-day winter sojourn today

PRESIDENT DROUPADI Murmu will visit Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and inaugurate projects related to the development of the shrine under PRASHAD scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram at Srisailam, before reaching Rashtrapati Nilayam, for winter sojourn from December 26 to 30.

The President will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad on Tuesday, and visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service.

She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited in Hyderabad.

On December 28, President Murmu will visit Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam, and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam Temple under PRASHAD scheme.