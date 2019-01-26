President Kovind’s address to nation: ‘Once-in-century moment, perform sacred act of voting’

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged all Indians to cast their vote as a “sacred act”, saying that our country is at a key juncture and “decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century”.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day of India, Kovind said, “An election is not just a political exercise. An election is a collective call to wisdom and a collective call to action. It represents a renewal and a recommitment to the goals and hopes of a shared and egalitarian society.

It represents the diverse and yet singular urges of the people and the Republic of India. This makes the very act of voting a sacred act. Please perform this act. Who the voter chooses to vote for is up to him or her, I would only request all eligible voters to go out and vote.

Our country is at a key juncture. In some respects this is as critical and formative a period as the late 1940s and early 1950s. Decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. As such, this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment.”

Kovind said that diversity is one of the pillars of India. “No conception of India’s development can be complete without a salute to our spirit of inclusiveness —- of access and opportunity for all; of an expansion and an embrace of those whom we consider our own. This country belongs to each of us and to all of us — every group and every community, every region and every identity… The ‘Indian model’ rests on a tripod of diversity, democracy and development. We can’t choose one above the other…”

This is Kovind’s second address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, since his election in 2017. He said that the vision of the republic is to reach “democratic goals by democratic means, pluralistic goals by pluralistic means, enlightened goals by enlightened means, inclusive goals by inclusive means, compassionate goals by compassionate means — and constitutional goals by constitutional means”.

The best indicator of social change in India, Kovind said, is towards providing equal opportunities, under conditions of equality, to every girl child and every woman. “In my experience, when given the chance, our daughters not just equal but outperform our sons in the classroom. Young women in our country are moving ahead in every field…” he said.

Quoting from Mahatma Gandhi’s India of My Dreams, Kovind said the recent constitutional amendment granting 10% reservation to the poor from the general category is a step towards that “India of our dreams”.

Among other programmes and government initiatives that he spoke about are those of universal and equitable healthcare (Ayushman Bharat), affordable medicine and medical devices, access to proper housing, with modern sanitation and electricity, connectivity in the form of ports and inland waterways, upgraded railways and new metro services, national highways and rural roads, cost-effective air services to interiors of India, the surge in mobile phones and data access and LPG cylinders.

Kovind said that while each Republic Day is special, this one is extra special. “On October 2, we will mark the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who led us — and who inspired oppressed societies in Asia, Africa and elsewhere — to freedom from colonial rule…”