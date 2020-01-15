President Kovind will present RNG Awards on Jan 20

President of India Ram Nath Kovind President of India Ram Nath Kovind

From conflict zones to corporate boardrooms, spanning print, broadcast and digital, journalists who have upheld the highest standards of their profession in 2018 will receive the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi Monday.

Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, and instituted as part of the centenary year celebrations of the founder of The Indian Express to celebrate outstanding contributions to Indian journalism, the awards are now in their fourteenth year.

This time, the awards have 11 categories covering critical areas in print, digital and electronic media, including business and economics, political reportage, civic journalism, environment, science and technology, journalism in conflict areas, and regional-language reporting.

The winners were chosen by an eminent jury that included Tom Goldstein, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, O P Jindal Global University; S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner; Pamela Philipose, journalist and Senior Fellow at the Indian Council of Social Science Research; and, former Supreme Court judge, Justice B N Srikrishna.

“Like every year, judging the winners turned out to be a difficult job. The standard of entries is very high, and the documentation is really good. It was an interesting and educative experience,” said Quraishi.

Goldstein, who has previously served as dean of journalism schools at Columbia and Berkeley, said, “The best entries were on a par with the quality of those in the contests I have judged in the United States.”

Philipose said that “Express has been at the forefront of news reporting, and through these awards, what they are able to do is to actually further this process by highlighting the best”.

What was interesting about this year’s entries, said Philipose, was that “new themes and trends were explored in the stories — how do we look at our world in a more granular way”.

In 2006, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presided over the first edition of the awards. Last year, Union Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest, and handed over awards to 29 winners in 18 categories.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App