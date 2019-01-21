President Kovind, PM Modi condole death of Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of venerated Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami on Monday. Swamy was undergoing treatment for a lung infection and died at the age of 111 in Tumakuru (Karnataka). He was the spiritual leader of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism which finds significant adherents in the state of Karnataka. He was also the head of the Sree Siddaganga Mutt.

PM Modi talked about his visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt and his meeting with the Lingayat seer. “I have had the privilege to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt and receive the blessings of His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu. The wide range of community service initiatives being done there are outstanding and are at an unimaginably large scale,” the Prime Minister said.

President Kovind expressed ‘extreme sadness’ on the death of the Lingayat seer.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt. “I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected and revered by millions of Indians, from all religions and communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers,” he tweeted.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to confer the deceased seer with Bharat Ratna. “He is worthy of getting the title. He was a great man from Karnataka and it is worth it to bestow the Bharat Ratna on him,” Kharge was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party today tweeted condolences on the seer’s death. “He lived his life with the motto ‘Service of man is Service of God’. Great loss to the people of Karnataka and our country,” AAP tweeted.

Karnataka, which is home to the maximum number of followers in the country, declared a three-day mourning in the state. Swami’s body will be cremated on January, 22 at 4.30 pm, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy stated.