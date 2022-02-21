President Kovind: India has become preferred security partner and first responder in region

After inspecting more than 60 ships and submarines of the Navy, the Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India as part of the country’s 12th president’s fleet review, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised the Navy’s constant vigil in protecting the Indian Ocean region. He also said India had become a preferred security partner in the region because of the Navy’s prompt and effective deployment.

“A large part of global trade flows through the Indian Ocean region. A significant portion of our trade and energy needs is met through the oceans. The safety of the seas and the maritime commons, therefore, remains a critical requirement. The Indian Navy’s constant vigil and prompt response to incidents and untiring efforts have been highly successful in this regard.” said the president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces.

He stated that the “prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the times of crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean region”. “I am pleased to review the readiness of the Indian naval ships, submarines, aircraft and other elements of our maritime power today. The excellent parade of ships, aircraft and submarines showcases the professional competence and determination of the maritime services of the nation. The parade also showcases the preparedness of the Indian Navy for any contingency,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of Visakhapatnam, where the fleet review was held, Kovind said that it continued to be an important centre for industry and the economy and that its “strategic importance is underlined by the fact that the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is located here”.

It made a “glorious contribution during the 1971 war”. India has recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. “I recall the heroic action of the Eastern Naval Command in the naval blockade of the then East Pakistan and the sinking of Pakistan’s submarine Ghazi. That was a decisive blow to Pakistan. The 1971 war remains one of the most emphatic victories in our history.”

He said the country believed in Security and Growth For All in the Region (Sagar) “to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans”.

On the Navy’s years-long push to make a large share of its vessels in India, Kovind said the force was “becoming increasingly self-reliant and has been at the forefront” of the government’s Make in India initiative. “I am told that about 70 per cent of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country are indigenous. It is a matter of great pride that India has built nuclear submarines, and soon we will have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, joining the service.” “The development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities is an impressive contribution (to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative).”

The Navy also engages with a large number of other navies of the world regularly, he said, as part of bilateral and multilateral exercises. “The aim is to enhance interoperability, gain from best practices, develop common understanding and build mutual confidence to address maritime issues,” Kovind said, and conveyed his wishes for the forthcoming multinational naval exercise, Milan 2022, in which more than 35 navies from around the world are expected to take part starting later this week.

He said “this is a moment of immense satisfaction for me” as the supreme commander.

The president’s fleet review is conducted once during every president’s tenure. The previous one was held in 2016 under Pranab Mukherjee.