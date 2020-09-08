President Kovind dismisses plea to disqualify YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has dismissed a plea to disqualify YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy, accusing him of holding an office of profit.

TDP leader C Ramakotaiah filed a petition filed under Article 102 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India, claiming that Reddy held office of profit as he had been appointed a Special Representative of the Andhra Pradesh Government at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Kovind referred the petition to the Election Commission (EC), seeking its opinion.

The EC opined that in view of the provisions contained in the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959, Reddy did not incur disqualification for being a Member of Parliament.

Based on the opinion given by EC, the President dismissed the plea for Reddy’s disqualification. He stated that Reddy was elected to Rajya Sabha on June 3, 2016, and was appointed a Special Representative on June 22, 2019. However, the order was cancelled on July 4, 2019 as it was deemed that he was holding an office of profit. Reddy was once again appointed as Special Representative on July 7, 2019, with the order stating that he would not be entitled to any perks other than enjoying the status of a ‘State Guest’ during his official travels to Andhra Pradesh in connection with his duties as Special Representative.

