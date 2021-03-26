President Kovind at Army Hospital following chest discomfort, stable

0 Comment(s) *
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after he complained of chest discomfort, the military hospital said in a statement. The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital added.
“He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” the Army Hospital stated.
(More details awaited)
