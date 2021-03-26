scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

President Kovind at Army Hospital following chest discomfort, stable

"He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the Army Hospital stated. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2021 1:42:44 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after he complained of chest discomfort, the military hospital said in a statement. The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital added.

“He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” the Army Hospital stated.

(More details awaited)

