President Kovind at Army Hospital following chest discomfort, stable

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after he complained of chest discomfort, the military hospital said in a statement. The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital added. “He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” the Army Hospital stated. (More details awaited)

