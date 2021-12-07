President Kovind to visit Bangladesh for Victory Day celebrations

The government on Monday announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bangladesh on December 16 for the Victory day celebrations of the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Monday that the relationship between the two countries has remained strong despite restrictions imposed due to Covid-19. She said the core of ties between the two nations needs to now concentrate on people-to-people contact, trade, business and connectivity.

“Bangladesh and India are celebrating the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, this is a milestone in the journey of our bilateral ties. India recognized Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on December 6, 1971,” Hasina said.

“Today, I fondly recall the generosity of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi and her government. They provided accommodation to 10 million refugees from Bangladesh. During the visit of PM Modi to Bangladesh in March, it was decided to recognise December 6 as Maitri Diwas,” she said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).

India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971 – ten days before that country’s liberation.

Maitri Diwas is being commemorated in 18 countries apart from Bangladesh and India.

The prime minister noted that the India and Bangladesh “grand partnership” has further strengthened, diversified, and expanded in recent years due to high-level political exchanges.