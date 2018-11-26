President Kovind appoints Sunil Arora as new Chief Election Commissioner

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Sunil Arora as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), replacing OP Rawat. Arora will take charge on December 2. Arora was previously brought in as the Election Commissioner in September, last year to fill the vacancy created by former CEC Nasim Zaidi’s retirement.

A 1980-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Arora was the skill development secretary before he was appointed as the top bureaucrat in the I&B Ministry. He has also worked in ministries and departments such as Finance, Textiles and Planning Commission and was also CMD of Indian Airlines for five years.

Back in his home state, Arora was one of the most trusted officers of Vasundhara Raje during her earlier term as Rajasthan Chief Minister. He was her principal secretary from 2005 to 2008.