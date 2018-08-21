Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
President Kovind appoints Satya Pal Malik as new J-K Governor

The appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2018 7:39:48 pm
Satya Pal Malik appointed as new J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik will be the new Jammu and Kashmir governor (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday appointed as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman. The appointment was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind. Lal ji Tandon will replace Malik as the Bihar Governor.

Among other changes, the President appointed Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana and Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand. Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Sikkim.

Tathagata Roy, the Governor of Tripura, has been given charge of Meghalaya, while Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki has been appointed as Governor of Tripura.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices, said the communique released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

