President Kovind appoints Satya Pal Malik as new J-K Governor

Satya Pal Malik will be the new Jammu and Kashmir governor (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Satya Pal Malik will be the new Jammu and Kashmir governor (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday appointed as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman. The appointment was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind. Lal ji Tandon will replace Malik as the Bihar Governor.

Among other changes, the President appointed Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana and Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand. Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Sikkim.

Tathagata Roy, the Governor of Tripura, has been given charge of Meghalaya, while Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki has been appointed as Governor of Tripura.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices, said the communique released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

