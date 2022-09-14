President Droupadi Murmu to visit London on Sept 17-19 for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17-19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

The funeral for the Queen will take place at 3.30 pm (IST) on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Just In: President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on 17-19 September to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.@IndianExpress — Shubhajit Roy (@ShubhajitRoy) September 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on September 8 at Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96. The Queen was suffering from “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, according to Buckingham Palace.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its final journey from Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, to be conveyed in procession to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex for Lying-in-State until the state funeral at Westminster Abbey nearby on Monday.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a “stalwart of our times”, saying she “provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people” and “personified dignity and decency in public life”.

PM Modi also recalled his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018, saying he would “never forget her warmth and kindness”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.