‘We will soon make dreams of our freedom fighters, vision of Ambedkar come true’: President Droupadi Murmu

Stating that the celebrations being organised to mark 75 years of Indian independence must have made our freedom fighters very happy, President Droupadi Murmu said, “I trust we can soon make their dreams and Ambedkar’s vision come true.”

Murmu was addressing the nation, on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. This was Murmu’s maiden Independence Day eve speech.

“In the past few years, a new India has taken shape. During the Covid pandemic, our achievements were greater than that of many developed nations. We are grateful to our scientists and Covid warriors for this,” she added.

“Covid played havoc with the global economy, but India’s economy is growing fast. We are the world’s start-up capital and the credit goes to our government and policymakers,” the president stated.

Pointing out that Indians proved all skeptics wrong and showed democracy not only grew roots in this soil, but also ensured its enrichment too, Murmu said: “India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy.”

Mentioning that farmers and labourers deserve credit for the country’s robust economy, Murmu said: “Country’s economic growth has become more inclusive, with narrower disparities. The National Education Policy (NEP) and digital India initiative played a major role here.”

“Apart from the economy, we also focus on welfare measures too, such as housing and tap water schemes,” she said and added “keyword for India today is compassion for the downtrodden, the needy and for those on margins.”

Asserting that the source of the country’s new confidence is youngsters, farmers, and women, Murmu said: “Gender inequalities are reducing and women are breaking many glass ceilings. Women have made a mark in the Panchayati Raaj system too. Our daughters made us proud in the recent Common Wealth Games (CWG) as well. They are becoming fighter pilots and space scientists.”

The president also stated that despite having a lot of diversity, something ties Indians together, and inspires the people to go ahead with the sentiment of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. “We need to preserve our environment and water resources, for future generations. Looking after the nature has been a part of our civilisation and we should continue that,” Murmu said before concluding her address.

Murmu, 64, is India’s first president to be born after independence.

(With inputs from PTI)