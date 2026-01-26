Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message

Amid a global tariff war and continued threats of sanctions from US President Donald Trump, President Droupadi Murmu, in her address on the eve of Republic Day, underscored India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and said its “economic destiny” is being shaped by self-reliance.

“India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy… Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future,” she said in her 25-minute televised address.

Her remarks come as India seeks to expand trade ties beyond its traditional reliance on the US. In 2025, the US President announced a 25 per cent penalty tariff on India for importing Russian oil, in addition to an existing 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Weeks ago, Trump also threatened sanctions on countries trading with Iran — a move that could affect India.

At the same time, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attending the Republic Day parade Monday as chief guests, India and the EU are aiming to conclude negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement that has been described as “the mother of all trade deals”.

In her speech, the President underlined the importance of self-reliance and domestic production in such circumstances. “By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we are rebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale. In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, atma-nirbharta and swadeshi are our guiding principles,” she said.

A significant part of the President’s address focused on the role of women in India’s progress. “The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields,” Murmu said, citing achievements of the women’s cricket team, self-help groups, and women’s participation in sectors ranging from agriculture and space to the armed forces.

“Our women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead. They are actively contributing to the overall development of the country. More than 10 crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development. Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

The President made special mention of women sports persons over the past year. “In the field of sports, our daughters have set new benchmarks globally. Last year in November, the daughters of India scripted a golden chapter in sporting history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and subsequently the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. Last year, the final match of the Chess World Cup was played between two Indian women. These examples are a testament to the dominance of India’s daughters in the world of sports,” she said.

Murmu also noted that women’s representation in Panchayati Raj institutions has now reached 46 per cent.

Calling Republic Day a national festival, she spoke about the country’s journey towards “constitutional ideals”. “Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions,” she said, also recalling the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to national unity.

She pointed out that the theme for this year’s Republic Day parade marks 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. “This song, which is a prayer to the divine form of Bharat Mata, instils patriotism in every Indian,” Murmu said, while describing it as “our lyrical national prayer”.

Story continues below this ad

She noted that Subramanya Bharati composed “Vande Mataram Yenbom” in Tamil (meaning “Let us chant Vande Mataram”) helping connect the masses to its spirit. Translations into other Indian languages also gained popularity with Sri Aurobindo translating the song into English, she said.

She also recalled National Voters Day. “Our adult citizens enthusiastically cast their votes to elect their representatives. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that the exercise of the right to vote leads to political education. Our voters, in line with Babasaheb’s vision, are demonstrating their political awareness,” she said.

Murmu acknowledged several welfare schemes, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, low-cost housing initiatives, and programmes aimed at involving youth in development and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Priority is being given to ensuring that our farmers receive fair prices for their produce, access to loans at lower interest rates, effective insurance coverage, good quality seeds, irrigation facilities, fertilisers for increased production, access to modern agricultural practices, and encouragement for organic farming,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

“Four Labour Codes have been issued in the field of labour reforms. These will benefit our workers and will also accelerate the development of enterprises,” she said. On efforts towards decolonisation, she added, “It has been resolved to eradicate the vestiges of colonial mindset in a time-bound manner.”

Concluding her address, the President referred to Operation Sindoor and conflicts across the world. “Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor. Terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end. Our self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor,” she said.

“The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world. In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of world peace,” Murmu said.