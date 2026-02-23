President unveils Rajaji’s bust: ‘Set example of mental decolonisation’

As part of its “series of steps towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing India’s heritage”, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled the bust of freedom fighter and the first and only Indian governor general of independent India, C Rajagopalachari, at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will replace the bust of Edwin Lutyens, the architect of New Delhi.

During the event, Murmu said that Rajaji, after arriving at the then Government House, placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in his room, thus setting an inspiring example of “mental decolonisation”. “Rajaji sent a clear message that while India was formally still a Dominion, Swaraj had been fully established in the hearts of Indians.”

Lutyens, along with Herbert Baker, had designed the estate in the 1920s.

During his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move and described it as a measure towards freedom from the mentality of slavery— a call he had given from the Red Fort.

Among those present on the occasion were Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Ministers J P Nadda, S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and family members of Rajaji.

Exactly a month ago, on January 23, speeches of Lord Curzon and original works of William Hogarth at the Rashtrapati Bhawan library gave away to Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads and several other ancient manuscripts and books covering Indian epics and philosophy. These were among 2,300 books and manuscripts — in 11 classical languages — that now form part of Granth Kutir, the library at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

’Granth Kutir’ is part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s measure to shed vestiges of colonial past and create a dedicated space for the 2,300 books and manuscripts, said a statement by the President’s office.

Story continues below this ad

In the same month, the portraits of British ADC were replaced by 21 portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees, highest military honour, for the Param Vir Dirgha gallery.

Last July, President Murmu had announced the renaming of two of the most important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan — Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall to Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively. This, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan, is “to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural value and ethos”.

Important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards are held at the Durbar Hall while the Ashok Hall, originally a ballroom, is now the venue for special events.

In January 2024, a day before the Mughal Gardens was to open to the public for the season, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that it was giving it “a common name” of ‘Amrit Udyan’. Spread over 15 acres, the grounds drew their name from being laid out in the style of gardens built by the Mughals in Jammu & Kashmir.