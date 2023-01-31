By 2047, we have to build an India that will be ‘Aatmanirbhar’: Top quotes from President Murmu’s address to Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday said India had entered the ‘Amrit Kaal (golden era)’ after completing 75 years of Independence, and by the year 2047, “we have to build an India that will be ‘Aatmanirbhar’.” In her maiden address to Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Murmu elaborated on the many positive changes India has seen in the last nine years of her government, and said the next 25 years was for every citizen to “perform our duties to the utmost levels”.

President Droupadi Murmu address to Parliament: Top quotes

🔴 A few months back, our country completed 75 years of Independence and entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’. This ‘Amrit Kaal’ of 25 years is the period of the golden centenary of Independence and the making of a developed India. This 25-year span is for all of us and for every citizen of the country to perform our duties to the utmost levels.

🔴 By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build a Bharat, which is self-reliant and also able to fulfil its humanitarian obligations. A Bharat which has no poverty and where the middle class is also prosperous, a Bharat whose youth and woman power will be at the forefront to give direction to the society.

🔴 When my government was given an opportunity to serve the people of this country, we began with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. With the passage of time, ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Sabka Prayas’ were also added to it. Today, this mantra has become the inspiration for building a developed India.

🔴In almost nine years of my government’s term, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change is that today every Indian’s confidence is at its peak and the world’s outlook toward India has changed. India which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, is today emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world.

🔴 In these years, basic facilities have been made available to a large segment of the population, who had waited for them for decades. Modern infrastructure that we long aspired for has started coming up in the country. The digital network that India has built is a source of inspiration even for developed countries.

🔴 My government has always kept the country’s interest paramount and shown the will power to completely transform the policies and strategies when required. From a surgical strike and firm crackdown on terrorism to a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government. Advertisement Also Read | PM Modi: World looking forward to India’s Budget amid uncertainty in global economy

🔴 From Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, which is weeding out fake beneficiaries, to launching ‘One Nation One Ration’ Card, we have undertaken major enduring reforms. Over the years, the country has developed a stable and transparent regime in the form of DBT and Digital India. So far, an amount of more than Rs 27 lakh crore has reached crores of beneficiaries with complete transparency.

🔴 Poverty eradication is no longer just a slogan. Now, my government is working towards empowering the poor by providing a permanent addressal to their concerns. a major cause of poverty is illness. To free the poor from this worry, a nationwide Ayushman Bharat Yojana was launched. Under this scheme, more than 50 crore countrymen have been provided the facility of free treatment.

🔴 My government has fulfilled the wishes of each such section of society that has been deprived for centuries. We have fulfilled the wishes of the poor, dalits, backward and tribal communities, and given them the courage to dream. No work, no effort is small, and each has its role in development. With this spirit, emphasis is being laid on the development of deprived sections and underdeveloped regions.

🔴 A major achievement of my government has been the empowerment of women. We have seen the success of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. The consciousness that has come in society due to efforts of the government has led to a steady increase in the number of daughters. For the first time in the country, the female population now outnumbers that of males, and health of women has also improved considerably.

🔴 During the Covid pandemic, we have witnessed the difficulties of the poor all over the world. But India is one of those countries which accorded top priority to save the lives of the poor and ensure that poor were not deprived of food.

🔴 India has also changed the perception which considers progress and nature as contradictory. My government is focusing on green growth and is emphasising on connecting the entire world with Mission LiFE.

🔴 The government is constantly trying to get rid of every sign of ‘slave mentality’. What was once Rajpath is now the Kartavya Path. Today, the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Kartavya Path is making every Indian proud and we have honoured the valour of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj in Andaman and Nicobar also.

🔴 India’s manufacturing capacity is increasing and manufacturing companies from all over the world are also coming to India. Until a few years ago, we used to import mobile phones in large numbers. Today, India has become a major exporter of mobile phones to the world.

🔴 This year, India has assumed the Presidency of an influential global group like G-20. With the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India is attempting to find collective solutions to the current global challenges in collaboration with the G-20 member countries. My government does not want to limit it to just one diplomatic programme. Rather, it is an opportunity to showcase India’s potential and culture, through the efforts of the entire country.

🔴 The goodwill that India has generated benefitted us during the crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine. We safely evacuated our distressed citizens from these countries. By helping the citizens of many other countries, India again displayed its humanitarian gesture to the world.

🔴 This is the best phase of India’s global relations. We have strengthened our cooperation and friendship with various countries of the world. On the one hand, we are chairing the SCO this year, and on the other, being a member of the Quad, we are working for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

🔴 India’s eternal journey as the mother of democracy is filled with infinite pride. We have developed and enriched democracy in a humane way. Like its glorious past of thousands of years, India’s humane civilisation will continue its forward march in the coming centuries like an eternal flowing stream.