President Droupadi Murmu to visit Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania from July 19

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 01:55 PM IST
To bolster ties with the Eastern European region, President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a week-long state visit to Moldova, Romania and North Macedonia, starting July 19.
Announcing the visits on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “President Droupadi Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova.”
During the first leg of her three-nation visit, Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her counterpart, and meet Igor Grosu, president of Moldovian Parliament. She will also interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a business forum and hold interactions with members of the Indian community.
As per officials, the visit will elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership. “There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education,” the MEA stated.
In the second part, Murmu will arrive in North Macedonia for a two-day visit on July 21. This is also the first ever visit by an Indian President to the nation. The President will hold bilateral talks with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, and also address the Assembly of North Macedonia.
Both sides have a keen interest in deepening economic ties in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, IT and ITES.
In the final leg of the three-nation tour, President Murmu will land in Romania on July 23, a visit by an Indian President after three decades. She will meet her counterpart Nicușor Dan and interim PM Ilie Bolojan. Murmu will also address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian diaspora.
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Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union, and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, bilateral economic partnership will strengthen further in the coming years, stated the MEA.