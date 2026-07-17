President Droupadi Murmu to visit Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania from July 19

In the second leg of her East European tour, President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in North Macedonia on July 21 for a two-day visit. (File photo)

To bolster ties with the Eastern European region, President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a week-long state visit to Moldova, Romania and North Macedonia, starting July 19.

Announcing the visits on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “President Droupadi Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova.”

During the first leg of her three-nation visit, Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her counterpart, and meet Igor Grosu, president of Moldovian Parliament. She will also interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a business forum and hold interactions with members of the Indian community.