President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of 80th Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to deliver the Independence Day-eve address at 7pm today (File Photo)

India’s 80th Independence Day 2026 President Droupadi Murmu Speech Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will address the country this evening, August 14, on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day. This is an annual address held ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

President Murmu is scheduled to deliver the Independence Day-eve address at 7 pm today. The main celebration takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation on August 15.

Story continues below this ad Last year’s speech: On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu said the nation is on the path to becoming self-reliant and is progressing with great confidence. Citing a GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal year, she said that India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world. She also hailed the completion of the rail link in the Kashmir Valley as a significant achievement that will boost trade and tourism. The President also used the opportunity to highlight India’s strides in self-dependence in defence manufacturing. “Operation Sindoor was also a test case of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence sector. The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements,” Murmu said. Live Updates Aug 14, 2026 06:49 PM IST President Murmu's speech last year In her speech last year, President Droupadi Murmu said the nation is on the path to becoming self-reliant and is progressing with great confidence. Citing a GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal year, she said that India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world. She also hailed the completion of the rail link in the Kashmir Valley as a significant achievement that will boost trade and tourism. Aug 14, 2026 06:47 PM IST President Murmu to address nation President Droupadi Murmu will address the country at 7pm on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day. This is an annual address held ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Aug 14, 2026 06:47 PM IST Welcome! Good evening, follow this space for President Droupadi Murmu's Independence day-eve speech.

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