In Chhattisgarh, President paints picture of a post-Naxal state

Murmu urges tribal communities to educate their children and embrace new opportunities for progress without giving up their cultural identity.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 10:39 PM IST
Speaking of her own tribal identity, the President said tribal communities’ respect for nature offered valuable lessons. (Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/X)Speaking of her own tribal identity, the President said tribal communities’ respect for nature offered valuable lessons. (Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged Bastar’s tribal communities to educate their children and embrace new opportunities for progress without giving up their cultural identity, saying the region’s young people could excel in different fields with adequate encouragement and resources.

Murmu, on a two-day official visit to Chhattisgarh, visited Jagdalpur as part of the trip and cited opportunities such as the Bastar Olympics as a platform for young talent to showcase their abilities.

“The traditional system of tribal communities is an excellent example of social unity, justice, mutual cooperation and good governance,” she said, addressing representatives of tribal communities and their leaders at the ‘Muria Darbar’, a traditional tribal assembly organised as part of the 75-day Bastar Dussehra festival in Jagdalpur.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Bastar Dussehra, she said, is a living symbol of social harmony, collective faith and tribal heritage, with its unique traditions and participation of different communities in celebrations spanning 75 days.

The festival’s rituals “bring together different sections of society, with communities fulfilling traditional responsibilities ranging from constructing and pulling the chariot to performing religious ceremonies”, she said.

“The active participation of different clans, communities and all sections of society is the most distinctive feature of Bastar Dussehra,” she said.

Murmu described the Muria Darbar, where representatives discuss public grievances, needs and social issues, as an example of grassroots democracy, saying such traditions promote dialogue, cooperation and collective decision-making.

Story continues below this ad

Recalling Bastar’s cultural links with the Ramayana and Dandakaranya, she said tribal heritage was integral to Indian tradition. She urged people to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Mata Shabari.

Speaking of her own tribal identity, the President said tribal communities’ respect for nature offered valuable lessons.

“Tribal traditions regard trees and plants as sources of life, rather than merely as resources,” she said, stressing that natural resources must be replenished alongside their use.

Murmu also referred to the state’s efforts to push out Maoism from Chhattisgarh, expressing hope that Bastar’s tribal youth would contribute to the country’s development.

Story continues below this ad

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Bastar was moving towards post-Maoism reconstruction and development, adding that the government had prepared a roadmap focused on improved road and rail connectivity, healthcare, education and tourism.

The government has also increased the monthly honorarium for traditional representatives. Manjhis will now receive Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,000, while Chalkis will receive Rs 3,500, up from Rs 1,500.

Governor Ramen Deka also highlighted Bastar Dussehra and the Muria Darbar as traditions that promote dialogue, consensus and collective participation.

On Thursday, President Murmu unveiled a special Rs 200 commemorative coin honouring revered spiritual figure Mata Sahib Hasi Devi at a ceremony at Chhattisgarh Mandapam in Lok Bhawan.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments