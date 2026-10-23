In Chhattisgarh, President paints picture of a post-Naxal state

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged Bastar’s tribal communities to educate their children and embrace new opportunities for progress without giving up their cultural identity, saying the region’s young people could excel in different fields with adequate encouragement and resources.

Murmu, on a two-day official visit to Chhattisgarh, visited Jagdalpur as part of the trip and cited opportunities such as the Bastar Olympics as a platform for young talent to showcase their abilities.

“The traditional system of tribal communities is an excellent example of social unity, justice, mutual cooperation and good governance,” she said, addressing representatives of tribal communities and their leaders at the ‘Muria Darbar’, a traditional tribal assembly organised as part of the 75-day Bastar Dussehra festival in Jagdalpur.