6 states get new Governors: Rajendra Arlekar moves to Tamil Nadu, OP Mathur to Keralam

(L-R) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim appointed as Governor of Keralam

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Governors for six states including Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Odisha, Sikkim, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, while Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim while senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka and Dhal Singh Bisen will be Uttarakhand Governor.