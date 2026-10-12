6 states get new Governors: Rajendra Arlekar moves to Tamil Nadu, OP Mathur to Keralam

Six states get new Governors as Rajendra Arlekar moves to Tamil Nadu and OP Mathur is appointed Governor of Keralam.

Written by: Divya A
1 min readUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 09:41 PM IST
(L-R) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim appointed as Governor of Keralam(L-R) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu and Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim appointed as Governor of Keralam
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President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Governors for six states including Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Odisha, Sikkim, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, while Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim while senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka and Dhal Singh Bisen will be Uttarakhand Governor.

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Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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