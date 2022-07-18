Murmu thanks NDA MPs, says tribal community is ‘excited’

A DAY before the election for President, which she is expected to win as the ruling NDA’s candidate, former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu described her nomination as a historic moment that has made the tribal community, especially its women, “utsahit” (excited), The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said that in a meeting with NDA MPs in the Parliament complex, Murmu also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for nominating her, adding that around 10 crore tribals, from more than 700 communities, “are all delighted”.

The sources quoted Murmu as saying that she hails “from a small village” and has “struggled a lot” to “come up in life”. They also quoted her as telling the MPs that it was “an honour to get all your support”.

Before Murmu’s arrival, a mock voting drill for the poll on Monday was carried out, as BJP leaders with Parliamentary experience and members of the party’s legal cell briefed NDA MPs on the process.

On Monday, the BJP MPs will gather at the Parliament annexe around 9.30 am before casting their votes, sources said.

Sunday’s meeting was also attended by Chirag Paswan, who had distanced himself from the NDA when the LJP split and several senior members formed another party to partner the BJP.

While BJP leaders pointed out it was for the first time that Chirag had attended an NDA meeting after the Bihar assembly elections in 2020, Paswan said he came only to support Murmu, sources said.

National People’s Party MP Agatha Sangma was also present in the meeting, sources said.