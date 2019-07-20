President appoints Governor of six states, Anandiben Patel now in charge of UP

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura. Anandiben Patel, who was the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, has now been appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh Bais, Lal Ji Tandon, Phagu Chauhan and RN Ravi have been appointed as Governors of West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland respectively. With Anandiben’s appointment, this is the first time that UP will get a lady Governor since it’s inception in 1950. Sarojini Naidu was first Governor in 1947 but of United Provinces.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Earlier this week, sitting Rajya Sabha member Anusuiya Uikey and senior BJP leader Biswa Bushan Harichandan were appointed as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively. A day before, senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was given the charge of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat, who was transferred and appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.