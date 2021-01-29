scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: India fought Covid-19 bravely, says President Kovind

Parliament Budget Session 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind Speech Live Updates: Opposition leaders of 18 parties have decided to boycott his address in solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws.

January 29, 2021
Parliament Budget Session 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing members of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, a customary speech delivered ahead of the commencement of the Budget session. Opposition leaders of 18 parties have decided to boycott his address in solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws. The legislations were passed amid chaos in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session last September.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement to the media, called for debate and discussion in Parliament. “The coming decade is vital for India’s progress. We have to remember the vision and dreams of the greats who fought for our nation’s freedom. Let there be detailed debate and discussions on the floor of Parliament,” he said.

With the Budget session expected to be stormy as well, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of all political parties today to seek cooperation. PM Modi is likely to attend the meeting, reported news agency PTI. The Opposition is likely to target the government over a number of issues in Parliament including the pandemic economy, stand off with China at the Line of Actual Control and the purported WhatsApp chats between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey 2021. The Survey will give a detailed account of the state of the economy.

The Budget session will be held in two parts, from January 29 to February 15 and from March 8 to April 8. There will be a total of 33 sittings. Covid-19 protocol will be in place to ensure the safety of legislators.

11:12 (IST)29 Jan 2021
President Kovind lists achievements of his goverment

President Ram Nath Kovind begins listing the achievements of his government. He says nearly Rs 31,000 crore was transferred to Jan Dhan accounts of poor women; over 14 crore gas cylinders distributed for free under the Ujjwala scheme; free food grain of Rs 5 kg/month for 8 months distributed under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' during the pandemic, among other things.

"The government also cared for migrant workers, workers and people living away from their homes," he adds.


In all its decisions, my government has also presented a unique example of the collective power of the federal structure. This coordination between the central and state governments has strengthened democracy and strengthened the prestige of the Constitution.


If we want to increase our importance, we have to become self-sufficient while reducing our dependence on others.

11:07 (IST)29 Jan 2021
Kovind address pays tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee

"In this fight against the pandemic, we have lost many people, including my predecessor, President Pranab Mukherjee, who also passed away during the pandemic. Six Members of Parliament also left us untimely because of Covid-19. I pay my humble tribute to all," says President Kovind.

11:05 (IST)29 Jan 2021
President Kovind quotes poet Ambikagiri Raychaudhary

President Kovind quotes poet Ambikagiri Raychaudhary:

Om tatsat bharat mahat, a chetonat, a dhyanot,
One practice, one impulse, one hoi za, one hoi za

(The greatness of India is the ultimate truth. In the same consciousness, in the same meditation, in the same practice, in the same impulse, become one, become one)

11:04 (IST)29 Jan 2021
President's address to Parliament: Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals'

President Ram Nath Kovind tells MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: "No matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop and India will not stop. Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals."

11:00 (IST)29 Jan 2021
President Kovind enters Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are entering Parliament now. In a few minutes, President Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament

10:40 (IST)29 Jan 2021
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a short statement to the media outside Parliament, calls for detailed debate and discussion during the Budget session. "The coming decade is significant for India’s progress. We have to remember the vision and dreams of the great leaders who fought for our nation’s freedom. Let there be detailed debate and discussions on the floor of Parliament."It's the first time that the Finance Minister had to come out with different packages through the year.There were in fact four to five mini budgets in 2020. So, this Budget will be seen as a part of that series," he added.

10:39 (IST)29 Jan 2021
Budget session first in nearly 6 months

The Budget session of Parliament will be held in two parts, from January 29 to February 15, and from March 8 to April 8 with a recess in between. There will be a total of 33 sittings. Due to Covid-19, Parliament was not convened for the Winter session; the Monsoon session was held last September. Covid-19 protocol and measures will be in place to ensure the safety of legislators. 

10:31 (IST)29 Jan 2021
President's address, Economic Survey 2021 today

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of Parliament at 11 am, ahead of the Budget session which begins Monday. Leaders of at least 18 Opposition parties have decided to boycott his address in a show of support to farmers protesting against the three recently-enacted farm laws. The Economic Survey 2021 will also be presented today, which will summarise the state of the Indian economy. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates!

Opposition parties boycott President address to Parliament

17 Opposition parties said Thursday they would boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s customary address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Friday. They said this would be an expression of solidarity with farmer unions who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of new agriculture laws.

Responding to the announcement, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said: “I appeal to leaders of all parties not to boycott the President’s address. The government is ready to discuss all issues threadbare, and as much time as is required will be set aside when the Business Advisory Committees of both Houses meet.”

In a joint statement, the Opposition leaders said: “Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital of Delhi, braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The Government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges. Every effort has been made to discredit a legitimate mass movement through a government-sponsored disinformation campaign.”

“Unfortunately, there were few acts of violence on January 26 in the national capital of Delhi which was condemned universally and unequivocally. We also express our sadness over the injuries sustained by Delhi Police personnel while handling the difficult situation. But we believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the Central Government’s nefarious role in orchestrating those events,” the leaders said.

The signatories to the joint statement are Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, DMK’s T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, RJD’s Manoj Jha, CPM’s Elamaram Kareem, CPI’s Binoy Viswam, RSP’s N K Premachandran, PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Laway, MDMK’s Vaiko, IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty, AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal and Kerala Congress (M)’s Thomas Chazhikadan.

Economic Survey 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, two days before the Union Budget gets presented. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented on the opening day of the Budget Session and provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

It analyses the trends in money supply, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, foreign exchange reserves as well as other relevant factors that have an impact on the economy and the budget. This year, the focus is going to be on the losses suffered by the Indian economy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Economic Survey is one of the most important annual document of the Finance Ministry as it provides the resource allocations mentioned in the Budget. This document is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the central government.

