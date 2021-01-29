Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: India fought Covid-19 bravely, says President Kovind

Parliament Budget Session 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind Speech Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing members of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, a customary speech delivered ahead of the commencement of the Budget session. Opposition leaders of 18 parties have decided to boycott his address in solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws. The legislations were passed amid chaos in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session last September.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement to the media, called for debate and discussion in Parliament. “The coming decade is vital for India’s progress. We have to remember the vision and dreams of the greats who fought for our nation’s freedom. Let there be detailed debate and discussions on the floor of Parliament,” he said.
With the Budget session expected to be stormy as well, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of all political parties today to seek cooperation. PM Modi is likely to attend the meeting, reported news agency PTI. The Opposition is likely to target the government over a number of issues in Parliament including the pandemic economy, stand off with China at the Line of Actual Control and the purported WhatsApp chats between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta.
On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey 2021. The Survey will give a detailed account of the state of the economy.
The Budget session will be held in two parts, from January 29 to February 15 and from March 8 to April 8. There will be a total of 33 sittings. Covid-19 protocol will be in place to ensure the safety of legislators.
President Ram Nath Kovind begins listing the achievements of his government. He says nearly Rs 31,000 crore was transferred to Jan Dhan accounts of poor women; over 14 crore gas cylinders distributed for free under the Ujjwala scheme; free food grain of Rs 5 kg/month for 8 months distributed under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' during the pandemic, among other things.
"The government also cared for migrant workers, workers and people living away from their homes," he adds.
In all its decisions, my government has also presented a unique example of the collective power of the federal structure. This coordination between the central and state governments has strengthened democracy and strengthened the prestige of the Constitution.
If we want to increase our importance, we have to become self-sufficient while reducing our dependence on others.
"In this fight against the pandemic, we have lost many people, including my predecessor, President Pranab Mukherjee, who also passed away during the pandemic. Six Members of Parliament also left us untimely because of Covid-19. I pay my humble tribute to all," says President Kovind.
President Kovind quotes poet Ambikagiri Raychaudhary:
Om tatsat bharat mahat, a chetonat, a dhyanot,
One practice, one impulse, one hoi za, one hoi za
(The greatness of India is the ultimate truth. In the same consciousness, in the same meditation, in the same practice, in the same impulse, become one, become one)
President Ram Nath Kovind tells MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: "No matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop and India will not stop. Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals."
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are entering Parliament now. In a few minutes, President Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a short statement to the media outside Parliament, calls for detailed debate and discussion during the Budget session. "The coming decade is significant for India's progress. We have to remember the vision and dreams of the great leaders who fought for our nation's freedom. Let there be detailed debate and discussions on the floor of Parliament."It's the first time that the Finance Minister had to come out with different packages through the year.There were in fact four to five mini budgets in 2020. So, this Budget will be seen as a part of that series," he added.
