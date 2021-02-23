President accepts resignation of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, his council of ministers

Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days. (File photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers, a day after they quit in the wake of losing the trust vote in the assembly.

A notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said: “The President has been pleased to accept resignation of V.Narayanasamy Chief Minister of Puducherry along with his council of Ministers with effect from February 22.”

A copy of the notification was made available to the media here by the Raj Nivas, the office of Puducherry Lt Governor.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said the notification has been republished in the Gazette of Puducherry government.

Narayanasamy, who led the Congress government, resigned on Monday ahead of the confidence vote after his ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator in recent days.

He called on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had earlier directed a floor test to prove his majority, and submitted the resignation of his four-member cabinet.

Earlier, Narayanasamy had said that BJP, which did not win a single seat of the 30 they contested in the 2016 Assembly polls, “always wanted to rule Puducherry by proxy”.

“I am a happy man… we completed five years. We took the oath of office in 2016. I ran the government for six months and then, I contested an election. After winning that, the BJP started targeting me… NR Congress and AIADMK tried to topple the government. I thwarted all their game plan with the support of my team,” Narayanasamy had told the Indian Express.

On his trusted aides and senior ministers being poached by rival parties, Narayanasamy said they were being lured by the BJP through false promises.

[With inputs from PTI]