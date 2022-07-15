Prescription must for sale of specified Ayurveda, Unani drugs online: CCPA

THE CENTRAL Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked e-commerce companies to not allow the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients listed in Schedule E (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 until a valid prescription of a registered practitioner is uploaded by the buyer on their platforms.

In an advisory sent to the e-commerce entities on Thursday, the CCPA said, “The Central Authority may initiate necessary action under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 if, after investigation, it is found that the said drugs are offered for sale by any e-commerce platform in violation to the legal framework governing sale of such drugs to consume.”

“Now, it has come to the notice of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) that the aforementioned category of drugs are being offered for sale on e-commerce platforms without any mechanism to verify if such drugs are being purchased by a user under medical supervision or not,” the advisory said.

“As a result, the drugs consumed without medical supervision may lead to severe health complications,” the advisory said.

“It may be mentioned that as per Rule 161(2) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the container of a medicine for internal use for the treatment of human ailments shall, if it is made up of a substance specified in Schedule E (1), be labelled conspicuously with the words “Caution: To be taken under medical supervision” both in English and Hindi language,” the advisory said.

It said, “In view of the above, all e-commerce platforms are hereby advised that selling or facilitating the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 shall be done only after a valid prescription of registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user or patient on the platform.”