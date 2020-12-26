Prepared to face ED probe, nothing to fear, says Eknath Khadse

Senior leader Eknath Khadse on Friday said he had been alerted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would send him a notice on the Bhosari land deal case in Pune.

“I have not officially received any notice,” Khadse told The Indian Express, responding to media reports that the ED had sent him one. “But I have heard from multiple sources that some notice on its way. And what I have gathered is the notice is regarding the same Bhosari land in Pune”.

Sounding unfazed, Khadse said: “It is likely that the notice has not reached, today being a Christmas holiday. Irrespective of any notice by any agency, I am all prepared to face it as I know I have not done any wrong. There is no reason to fear any investigation”.

After an association of 40 years, Khadse quit the BJP two months ago to join the NCP, and while quitting held former CM Devendra Fadnavis responsible for sidelining him by framing false cases against him. Khadse was forced to step down as minister in June, 2016 following the allegations in the Pune land scam. The BJP did not give him a ticket to contest the last Assembly elections.

“I am amused with the series of investigations against me. I always thought ED intervenes in matters of Rs 100 crore and more. But what I learnt if it is Pune land case, the entire deal was less than Rs 4 crore. Moreover, the land in question was being bought by my wife and son in law. Everything was transparent,” Khadse said.

“The Anti Corruption Bureau which probed the deal earlier has already given me a clean chit in the matter. I have all these documents in writing. Moreover nothing came out of the retired judge commission which looked into the case,” he said.

“However, I am used to such ordeals. I will face it. I have repeatedly raised the same land deal in state assembly and public forums since 2016. I had explained my side. I sought simple answers from those at helm to specify what was my crime in the case. Till date there are no clear answers, he lamented,” he added.

An NCP source said the speculation about ED action against Khadse could be aimed at thwarting him from becoming a member in state council. “Such adverse notice would undermine his image. And it could impact his candidature as governor’s nominee in state legislative council, ” the NCP source said.