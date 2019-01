Prepare to fight LS polls alone if needed: Amit Shah to Maharashtra MPs

Indicating a widened rift with ally Shiv Sena, BJP president Amit Shah has reportedly asked the party’s Maharashtra MPs to be prepared to contest the ensuing elections alone in the state. Shah gave this message to Maharashtra BJP MPs at a meeting in the national capital Wednesday, said an MP.

“Shah asked us to prepare for the possibility of contesting elections alone in the state if needed,” the MP, who was present at the meeting, told PTI.

“The BJP president told us that efforts are on to have an alliance with the Sena but if that did not materialise, we should be prepared to fight the polls alone,” he said.

The Sena has been critical of BJP and its leaders have spoken of contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying the government will decide on brining ordinance on Ram Temple only after judicial process are over, the Shiv Sena on Thursday wondered when would the Ram temple be constructed in Ayodhya if not during the tenure of the BJP-led government.

Shiv Sena has also backed the opposition’s demand for a JPC probe in the Rafale fighter aircraft purchase deal.

“Shah said that if need be, we should be prepared to contest all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra,” the MP said.

A senior Maharashtra BJP leader told PTI that Shah was “very clear” in telling the party MPs from the state to “be prepared for going it alone” in case no tie-up happens with the Shiv Sena.