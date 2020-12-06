Prepare to fight coalitions like we did in Bihar: says Nadda in Uttarakhand

BJP national president J P Nadda. (File)

With a reference to the Opposition’s Grand Alliance in Bihar and the recent Assembly polls in the state, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked party workers in Uttarakhand to stay prepared to fight against such coalitions in the next Assembly polls in the state — slated for 2022.

On the second of his four-day tour of the state, Nadda first addressed a gathering of party MPs, MLAs, ministers and office-bearers and later, also spoke with a members from the academic community in Dehradun. In both events, he cited the saffron party’s performance in Bihar polls and asked members to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development model.

“Despite the coalition of such forces, we emerged victorious in Bihar with your blessings. This is the strength of the BJP and Modiji,” Nadda said.

He exhorted workers to remain firm in their task of battling such alliances. “You also stay prepared. All these forces will come together and you have to defeat all of them. This should be our goal. You be sure, they all will come together,” Nadda said.

“National parties have been reduced to regional parties and regional parties have been reduced to family parties. Except the BJP, there is no political party which is not a family party. For the BJP, party is the family,” Nadda said. There are family parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and in several states in south India, Nadda said, adding that such a “web” is a “danger signal for democracy”.

