Prepare NRC for whole country, no citizen rights for outsiders: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi Friday said the government must prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the entire country. Further, it must identify those who have infiltrated from outside as ‘foreign nationals’ and at the very minimum deny them the rights of Indian citizens.

Addressing the media after the first-ever Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak in Bhubaneshwar, Joshi said, “It is the job of every government to prepare an NRC. Many types of infiltration have happened. Hence, it is important to prepare an NRC once and identify all those who are not Indian citizens, and then draft a policy to decide what should be done about them (NRC banana kisi bhi satta ka kaam hai kyunki kai prakar ka infiltration hua hai. Isliye ek baar ek NRC karna chahiye aur uske aadhaar par logon ko identify karna chahiye jo bharat kay national nahi hai. Uske baarey mein kya karna hai NRC ka abhi toh prayog sirf Assam rajya mein hua. Sarkari yojana bana kar desh bhar mein bhi kar sakti hai, karna chahiye).”

Noting that NRC has been prepared only in Assam as of now, Joshi said the government must plan an NRC for the entire country. To a question whether this would be directed against a particular community, the RSS leader said, “There is no reason for it to be against a community.”

According to him, the RSS stand has always been that those who infiltrate are not Indian citizens. “The government must identify them as foreign nationals, and then decide on what needs to be done about them. That depends on government policy (hamara stand pehle sey raha hai ki andar jo aate hain, woh naagrik nahi hain. Desh kay naagrik nahi hai toh videsh kay naagrik hai. Unko videsh kay naagrik kay roop mein identify karna chahiye, unke baray mein nirnay kya karna hai… that depends on government policy,” Joshi said.

A week earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had spoke about nationalism, foundational principles, and Hindutva to a Vishisht Nagarik Sammilani (gathering of eminent citizens) in the city. “Nationalism scares people because they immediately link it with Hitler and Mussolini. But nationalism in India is not the same because this nation is built on its common sanskriti (civilization),” Bhagwat had said in his speech.

Joshi also said there is hope that the verdict on the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is in favour of Hindus. “We have been saying for many years that obstacles to the construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) should be removed. Under that there was a question of law, of judicial process, as to who is the owner of that land. People have hoped that the decision will come in a month. We are hoping the verdict is in favour of Hindus,” Joshi said.

Wrapping up hearings spread over 40 days on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court reserved its ruling Wednesday. The verdict is expected before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, heading the bench, retires on November 17.

On anti-national activities, Joshi said, “It is the responsibility of any government to investigate anti-national and anti-social activities and act against them. We have requested this government and prior governments (to do so) and create a secure atmosphere,” he said. “Common civil code is an old demand by everyone. Government should try to bring this about. This is necessary for vikas.”