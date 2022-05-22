Preparations on to implement Uniform Civil Code in ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Reiterating that Uttarakhand will set up a special committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said a special drive was on to identify “infiltrators” in the state and that the anti-conversion law in the state will be made stronger.

“We have decided to make a committee on Uniform Civil Code. It will have legal experts and stakeholders. We will implement the draft the committee submits. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi. We will implement the Uniform Civil Code for which we are making preparations and we want other states to also follow suit,” Dhami said.

He was speaking in Delhi at an interaction with Hitesh Shankar, editor of RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya as part of an event commemorating 75 years of the magazine, through a day long “mahamanthan” during which chief ministers of eight BJP-ruled states are slated to make an appearance.

Asked about “infiltrators” like “Rohingyas” or those having criminal records settling down in the hill state, Dhami said a special drive was on to check this. “We have done surveys and a special drive by the police is also on to identify such elements. Earlier we used to get late information about such things, but not anymore. We are also in the process of making our anti-conversion law stronger,” he said.

Dhami said the committee on Uniform Civil Code will bring in a law that is in the interest of Uttarakhand and one that will ensure there is no demographic change and also safeguard the state’s economic interests.

He added that the state, along with Centre, was in the process of creating more capacity for tourists and pilgrims to visit the state and that currently pilgrimage sites are full with people from across India.