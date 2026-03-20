Premium petrol price up Rs 2, industrial diesel up Rs 22; no change in normal petrol, diesel rates

The government wants to continue to shield consumers, and the same policy will continue unless there is a huge spike in crude prices.

The price of premium or higher-grade petrol price on Friday was increased by Rs 2 per litre while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by about Rs 22 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid conflict in the Middle-East. However, the price of normal petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Premium 95-Octane petrol price in Delhi has been increased from Rs 99.89 per litre to Rs 101.89 in the national capital, industry sources said. Alongside, bulk or industrial diesel prices were hiked from Rs 87.67 per litre to Rs 109.59 in Delhi.

International oil prices touched USD 119 per barrel on Thursday on intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around USD 108 a barrel. A litre of normal petrol in Delhi continues to cost Rs 94.77 while the same grade diesel comes for Rs 87.67 a litre.