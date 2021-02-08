Preliminary round results of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile elections declared, Penpa Tsering emerges clear leader, Kaydor a distant second

The electoral process for the final round of election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be announced on March 21.

Former speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and former representative of the Dalai Lama in Washington DC, Penpa Tsering, has emerged a clear leader with Kalsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor) as the distant second in results declared by the Tibetan Election Commission for the preliminary round of voting, in Dharamshala Monday.

While Penpa Tsering has got 24,488 votes, Kaydor got 14,544, Gyari Dolma got 13,363, Dongchung Ngodup got 10,200, Lobsang Nyandak got 999 and Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok got 226 votes.

Kaydor Aukatsang has previously served as special advisor to Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay, representative of the Dalai Lama in North America, chief resilience officer of the Central Tibetan Administration and director of the Social and Resource Development Fund (SARD).

TPiE’s Chief Election Commissioner Wangdu Tsering, and additional commissioners, Geshema Delek Wangmo and Sonam Gyaltsen, on Monday declared the results of the preliminary round of election for the Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

“As enshrined in Article 67 (3) of the Election Rules and Regulation, that ‘the Election Commission, after giving twenty days to withdraw candidature, should shortlist not more than six candidates for Sikyong from the preliminary election’ and ‘Article 49 (1) (A) of the electoral rules and regulation’ which states that ‘the Election Commission after giving 30 days to withdraw candidature, should shortlist candidates not less than thrice the number of stipulated seats in the respective constituents of the Tibetan Parliament from the preliminary election’, the Election Commission declared 30 shortlisted candidates each from the three traditional provinces of Tibet, five candidates each from four schools of Tibetan Buddhism and Bon religion, six from North and South America, and Europe and Africa. Three candidates are shortlisted from Australasia (excluding India, Nepal and Bhutan),” said Wangdu Tsering.

The chief election commissioner further announced that, “the shortlisted candidates for Sikyong and Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament should confirm their candidature between February 8 – 15 by submitting a letter of confirmation to the Election Commission through the local Election Commission. The letter of confirmation should contain the candidate’s name, age, date of birth, Green book details including copies of the first and last page, brief biography in Monlam 2 font 14 (not exceeding 300 words) with a recent passport-sized photo.”

Those seeking to withdraw their candidature may do so by writing to the Election Commission by February 16. Withdrawal of candidature won’t be allowed once the final list is announced.

The electoral process for the final round of election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be announced on March 21. Until the announcement, no campaigning by candidates, supporters or public is allowed.

According to the chief election commissioner, the preliminary election in January saw a record voter turnout of 76.78 per cent, which he said was the highest turnout rate till date. Tibetans from 26 countries went to the polls through the facilitation of 57 local Election Commissions around the world.

In the election for Members of Parliament, over 50 per cent retain their candidature in top 10 candidates. Final nominees of both Sikyong and MPs will be declared on March 21 while the final and last round of voting will take place on April 11. In the current results, there are at least four new faces among Members of Parliament in top 10.