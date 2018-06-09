Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Pregnant woman carried for 6 km as ambulance fails to reach Andhra village due to lack of connectivity

Pregnant woman carried for 6 km as ambulance fails to reach Andhra village due to lack of connectivity

Resident of Anuku village in Visakhapatnam carried the pregnant woman with the help of bed sheets tied to bamboo stick after the 108 ambulance service could not commute to the village owing to lack of road connectivity.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 7:20:22 pm
The incident took place in Anuku village of Visakhapatnam, where a few men and women were seen carrying the pregnant woman in the pictures released by ANI.
Top News

A pregnant woman had to be carried in a makeshift stretcher from a village in Andhra Pradesh for at least six kilometre after ambulance service failed to reach due to no road connectivity, reported ANI. The incident took place in Anuku village of Visakhapatnam, where a few men and women were seen carrying the pregnant woman in a makeshift cloth stretcher.

The villagers carried the pregnant woman with the help of bed sheets tied to a bamboo stick after the 108 ambulance service could not commute to the village owing to lack of road connectivity.

In another similar incident, which took place on Monday, a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Kerala was carried to the nearest hospital by her relatives in a makeshift stretcher, made of a bedsheet and a wooden log.

In Palghat’s Attappadi village, the pregnant woman had to be carried for 7 km as the ambulance could not reach the spot due to non-availability of roads.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now