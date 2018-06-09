Pregnant woman carried for 6 km as ambulance fails to reach Andhra village due to lack of connectivity

The incident took place in Anuku village of Visakhapatnam, where a few men and women were seen carrying the pregnant woman in the pictures released by ANI. The incident took place in Anuku village of Visakhapatnam, where a few men and women were seen carrying the pregnant woman in the pictures released by ANI.

A pregnant woman had to be carried in a makeshift stretcher from a village in Andhra Pradesh for at least six kilometre after ambulance service failed to reach due to no road connectivity, reported ANI. The incident took place in Anuku village of Visakhapatnam, where a few men and women were seen carrying the pregnant woman in a makeshift cloth stretcher.

The villagers carried the pregnant woman with the help of bed sheets tied to a bamboo stick after the 108 ambulance service could not commute to the village owing to lack of road connectivity.

A pregnant woman was carried for 6 km with the help of bed sheets and bamboo sticks by residents of Anuku village in #Visakhapatnam, after 108 ambulance service couldn’t reach her village due to lack of proper road connectivity #AdhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pjhOENSzIS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

In another similar incident, which took place on Monday, a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Kerala was carried to the nearest hospital by her relatives in a makeshift stretcher, made of a bedsheet and a wooden log.

#Kerala: A pregnant tribal woman carried to hospital by her family members in Palghat’s Attappadi, due to unavailability of an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/NSrdzSC7QV — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

In Palghat’s Attappadi village, the pregnant woman had to be carried for 7 km as the ambulance could not reach the spot due to non-availability of roads.

