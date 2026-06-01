Pregnant Dalit woman’s death shocks Bokaro as coal collection dispute turns deadly

The incident took place on Friday night at the Dhaura coal site under Bermo police station limits.

What began as a dispute over leftover coal collected from a railway siding ended in tragedy in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, where a 25-year-old pregnant Dalit woman died after she intervened in an altercation among local residents, triggering arrests, political allegations and demands for a high-level probe.

The incident took place on Friday night at the Dhaura coal site under Bermo police station limits.

According to police, Anita Devi was among a group of women who had gathered to collect leftover coal from a railway siding area — a common practice among local families who use it for household needs. Investigators said a quarrel broke out over the sharing of the coal, escalating into a physical confrontation.