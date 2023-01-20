Examine if safe termination of 29-week pregnancy possible: SC to AIIMS

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to examine if it will be possible to safely terminate the 29-week pregnancy of a 20-year-old woman who had approached the court seeking permission for the same.

Issuing notice on her plea, a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said: “While the issues of law which have been raised by the petitioner will be considered in due course, at this stage, we consider it appropriate to direct that the petitioner may be examined by a team of doctors at AIIMS”.

The court requested the AIIMS director to constitute a medical team for examining the petitioner, “preferably on 20 January”.

It said that the medical team shall assess whether the termination of pregnancy can take place safely without any danger to the woman’s life and wellbeing.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist the court on behalf of the Union of India.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said she’s a student and has exams coming up.

A bench presided by CJI Chandrachud had in September last year that the rights available to married women under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, to abort a foetus, will also be available to unmarried ones.

The court said that the consequences of unwanted pregnancy on a woman cannot be undermined and the health of the foetus depends on the mental wellbeing of the mother. The court held the interpretation of the MTP Act has to reflect the societal realities.