Preeti Sudan interview: ‘The national medical college network makes tele-consultations possible across India’

Ayushman Bharat, NDA government’s flagship health programme, has two components — the tertiary care Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)and the less well known primary care component comprising health and wellness centres. The target is to set up 1,53000 such centres. Health secretary Preeti Sudan talks to Abantika Ghosh about these primary care centres that are intended to work as the foundation of India’s health care system.

Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) are a component of Ayushman Bharat but all we hear about is PMJAY. Why is that?

Strengthening of existing sub health centres (SHCs), primary health centres (PHCs), and urban primary health centres (UPHCs) as Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) to deliver a comprehensive range of services requires a lot of groundwork. Till now, our primary health care was more focused on maternal, newborn child care and selected communicable diseases. With the launch of AB-HWCs, the vision is to expand the range of services available closer home, by adding services related to non-communicable diseases, mental health, ENT, ophthalmology, oral health, geriatric and palliative care, and trauma care in a phased manner. This would enable us to deliver primary health care which is comprehensive as well as universal.

However, in order to equip AB-HWCs to deliver comprehensive primary health care, substantial inputs are required in terms of expanding the range of medicines and diagnostics, infrastructure strengthening, availability of skilled HR and training lakhs of workers, creating IT systems to facilitate a continuum of care and a paradigm shift in terms of nature of services and its delivery.

These efforts are critical to develop HWC as the first port of call for primary health care for the community. AB-HWCs being primary health services focused require far more complex groundwork than what was required for PMJAY. Also, PMJAY, being the world’s largest public health insurance programme, garnered a lot of attention, and this should have been too. Catastrophic expenditure on health care can be traumatic especially for a family that is barely making ends meet. With PMJAY now there is an assurance that the government will pay for hospitalisation expenses. It has brought relief to lakhs and thus should be in the news.

The conversion of 1,50,000 SHCs and PHCs to HWCs has been planned in a phased manner. The target for FY 18-19 was 15,000 HWCs, and over 17,000 was achieved till March end and already, 20,622 AB-HWCs are functional across the country.

What are the challenges and how are you overcoming them?

The human resource remains our biggest challenge. The SHC, AB-HWCs, will be manned by Community Health Officers (CHO). So far, 8,531 CHOs have been appointed at AB-HWCs and about 3,000 more are expected to be posted by the end of September 2019. Nearly 13,000 CHOs are expected to enrol in the upcoming batch. About 261 programme study centres have been notified by IGNOU and 111 programme study centres have been notified by state universities in states where the programme is being run by state universities. In addition, all basic and post-basic nursing colleges and universities have been recently notified to integrate CHO training in existing curriculum of nursing. This will enable the production of over 40,000 eligible candidates annually to serve as CHOs.

The expanded range of services would also require training of the new as well as existing service providers and frontline workers. We have entered into MOU with ECHO Trust India, to utilize the virtual tele-mentoring platform for capacity building.

Another area that requires improvement is the streamlining of logistics supply to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and diagnostics. We already have an online inventory management system functional in most states till PHC level, this is now being extended to the SHC-AB-HWCs level to facilitate forecasting of requirements and supporting timely supply.

What is the tele-consultation module?

We have created a National Medical College Network of 50 colleges. Each of these will be given a catchment area of AB-HWCs to mentor and give tele-consultation services. States are being supported under National Health Mission to create hubs at medical colleges and link with AB-HWCs as spokes to improve clinical care coordination. Some states like Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana have already started their tele-consultation services.