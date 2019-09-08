Predator more powerful than his prey, Priya Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court that her tweet against former Union Union minister M J Akbar was meant to highlight “the fact that we normalise sexual misconduct”, and “we do not take it seriously” unless such action results in physical assault.

Ramani made the submission while recording her statement in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akbar against her.

Appearing before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal’s court, Ramani said, “I used the word predator (in tweet) in the context of my personal experience with Akbar and shared experiences of many other women. I also used the word to emphasise and highlight the difference in age, influence and power between Akbar and myself.”

Talking about Akbar, who was her editor at The Asian Age newspaper when the alleged misconduct took place, Ramani said: “I was a young journalist. He was a famous editor, 20 years older than me, who called me to his bedroom in a hotel for a job interview. A predator is more powerful than his prey.”

In 2018, Ramani had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Akbar, who subsequently resigned as the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and filed the defamation case.

On Saturday, Ramani made the deposition under oath during her examination-in-chief. The court adjourned the matter for Monday, when her examination-in-chief is expected to conclude and her cross-examination by Akbar’s counsel is expected to commence.

Ramani was talking about her tweet dated October 8, 2018, in which she wrote, “I began this piece (her article in Vogue magazine) with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator — maybe they will share.”

Ramani was asked by her counsel, senior advocate Rebecca John, whether she wrote the tweet. She replied in the affirmative and said, “Almost exactly a year after my Vogue article, the MeToo movement began gaining momentum in India on Twitter…many women… began naming people who sexually harassed them at workplace.”

Ramani told the court that after seeing all these women she was compelled to speak up about her alleged experience with Akbar in 1993. “So I removed anonymity that I had given Akbar in Vogue article one year ago and named him as the editor who had sexually harassed me. I tweeted linking my Vogue article. I tweeted that I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. I have explained that only the first four paragraphs of the Vogue article were about the 1993 incident. I said I never named him because he did “not” do anything.”

She submitted: “I used the inverted commas to denote sarcasm. Sexual harassment can take many forms… By saying he did not “do” anything, I was honestly disclosing that there was no overt physical attack. But that did not excuse Mr Akbar’s sexually coloured behavior…”