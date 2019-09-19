‘Precautionary measure’: 20 bouncers appointed for docs’ safety at Vadodara SSG hospital

The state-run Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) hospital has appointed 20 bouncers and two gunmen for additional security at the hospital campus. Six bouncers have been deployed at the emergency ward, eight at the surgical ward and two in the parking area so far.

Advertising

The hospital area, spread across 37 acres, will also have 300 CCTV cameras installed for better monitoring of the premises.

The hospital administration said the step was taken in view of the recent incidents of attacks on doctors in the country, and to be able to prevent and immediately bring under control any such incident if it happens at SSG.

“One of the major reasons behind hiring bouncers to increase additional security was for the safety of doctors and other paramedics inside the hospital,” SSG hospital Superintendent Dr Rajiv Deveshwar said. “Apart from that, we are also looking at regulating unauthorised entry of people into the hospital who create nuisance,” he added, saying the new security personnel would also be tasked with regulating traffic in and out of the hospital and managing parking.

Advertising

“We already have a police outpost inside, which was set up six months ago after a small altercation broke out between a doctor and relatives of a patient,” the hospital superintendent said.

“But now with the number of incidents of attacks on doctors and paramedics happening across the country, we have just taken a precautionary measure.”