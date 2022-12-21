scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Wear masks in crowded places, get precaution doses: Centre advises as China sees Covid surge

Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member of Health at NITI Aayog, urged citizens to take the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials in India on Wednesday advised citizens to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus within India. (Photo: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)
With China witnessing a massive spurt in Covid cases after the country eased the implementation of its stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy, health officials in India on Wednesday advised citizens to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus within India.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the status of the infection in countries, and India’s preparedness in handling the current situation.

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” tweeted the Union Health Minister.

Explained |Payback time for zero-Covid: Why China’s problems with the virus could be due to its hard approach to the pandemic

Following the Union Health Minister’s meeting with other experts, Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member of Health at NITI Aayog appealed to the country’s citizens to wear a mask, both indoors and outdoors, and mandated them to take the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age,” he said. “Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone.”

Explained |Precautionary Covid dose for all adults: Which vaccine will be administered, how to book appointment?

Dr Paul further highlighted that there are “no changes with regard to aviation in the country as of now.”

China has been seeing a surge in cases ever since it relaxed the suffocating restrictions last month following rare public protests. Infections have been spreading rapidly after that — the daily case count touched new records in the first two weeks of this month. China reported five deaths for Monday and two for Sunday, according to a Reuters report, taking its total death count to 5,242.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:02:24 pm
