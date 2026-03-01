Prayers, plastic bats and pride: A village’s stake in J&K’s Ranji triumph

For Sunil Kumar’s family, the match was crucial. Rekha, her husband Ram Lal Verma, a retired BSF constable, and their neighbours had been glued to the television since 9.30 am.

In Kathar village — the last hamlet in Jammu district’s Akhnoor — left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar’s mother, Rekha Devi, stands with her head bowed before an idol of Vaishno Devi. Outside, the beat of the dhol and laughter grow louder.

On Saturday, the J&K team beat eight-time titlist Karnataka to win its maiden Ranji Trophy at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi. The historic win has united not only leaders across the political divide but also the two regions of the UT.

The youngest of four children, Sunil Kumar took 29 wickets in eight matches. With a four-wicket haul, he played a key role in J&K’s semi-final win over Bengal.