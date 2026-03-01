Prayers, plastic bats and pride: A village’s stake in J&K’s Ranji triumph

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In Kathar village — the last hamlet in Jammu district’s Akhnoor — left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar’s mother, Rekha Devi, stands with her head bowed before an idol of Vaishno Devi. Outside, the beat of the dhol and laughter grow louder.
On Saturday, the J&K team beat eight-time titlist Karnataka to win its maiden Ranji Trophy at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi. The historic win has united not only leaders across the political divide but also the two regions of the UT.
The youngest of four children, Sunil Kumar took 29 wickets in eight matches. With a four-wicket haul, he played a key role in J&K’s semi-final win over Bengal.
For Sunil Kumar’s family, the match was crucial. Rekha, her husband Ram Lal Verma, a retired BSF constable, and their neighbours had been glued to the television since 9.30 am.
“We knew that he plays well, but had never imagined this rare feat,” she says. “He was always fond of cricket and used to ask for a bat and ball when he could hardly speak. I bought him a plastic bat and a ball when he was four.
She adds: “We used to ask him to do studies as well, but we never stopped him from playing cricket”.
Sunil first came into notice when he took eight wickets for a local cricket club in Akhnoor in December 2020. Soon, he began to play other domestic tournaments such as Vijay Hazare.
“He was later selected as net bowler by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR),” his friend and former teammate Muneesh Sharma says. “Even after his selection by the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association two years ago, he would gather the village boys to play cricket with him.”
Congratulating the team, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called it “J&K’s finest hour”.
“Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit; thank you from the entire UT beaming with pride. You have immortalised history – embrace it with honor,” the office of Lt Governor wrote on its X handle.
Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the cricketers and support staff, described the victory as a “watershed moment” in Jammu and Kashmir’s sports history and said the players could be considered for government appointments.
“The landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration,” Chief Minister Omar said. “The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram