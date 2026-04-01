Prayer meetings at home don’t need permission if no law violated: Chhattisgarh HC

The petitioners had alleged that the police and their village’s gram panchayat were interfering with their right to hold religious prayer meetings.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that individuals do not require permission from authorities to organise religious prayer meetings at their homes if there is no violation of law.

The High Court directed the state government authorities not to interfere with a person’s civil rights while allowing the petitioners to hold prayer meetings on their residential premises.

The petitioners in the case are residents of Godhna village in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district. The petitioners had alleged that the Nawagarh police and their village’s gram panchayat were interfering with their right to hold religious prayer meetings on Sundays and other occasions considered auspicious in Christianity. They claimed that it was a violation of Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.