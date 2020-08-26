Prayagraj woman arrested for offensive video on Hindu deities

The case has been filed against her under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 66 of the IT Act. (File)

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Prayagraj on Tuesday for allegedly uploading a nearly 4-minute video on YouTube containing abusive and objectionable words about Hindu deities. She was identified as Heer Khan.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar Srivastava said the police took suo motu cognisance of the video. “She was arrested on Tuesday,” he added.

In a statement, Prayagraj SSP Abhishek Dixit said, “A video was viral on social media where a woman is using extremely vulgar and objectionable language for Hindu gods and goddesses…I would like to warn all anti-social elements that if anyone hurts the feelings of a religious community or will try to create a divide between two communities will face the strictest of action.”

The case has been filed against her under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and Section 66 of the IT Act.

