Prayagraj SSP suspended, UP govt cites ‘corruption charges and rise in crime’

Abhishek Dixit was posted to Prayagraj this June.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered suspension of Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit, citing allegations of negligence in crime control and law and order, and corruption.

The 2006 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, who is on deputation, has now been attached with the DGP Headquarters. He had taken charge as Prayagraj SSP in June this year after his predecessor tested positive for Covid-19 and was transferred to Lucknow.

As per the statement issued by the state government, there were serious allegations against Dixit during his stint in Prayagraj. Among others, there were allegations that he did not properly adhere to the directions issued by the government. Dixit also allegedly encouraged corruption in posting, the government said.

“He (Abhishek Dixit) did not do the expected in terms of directions by the government and the police headquarter to do regular foot patrolling, or to provide security to banks and economic business institutions or to stop the incidents of loot by bikers. He also did not conduct checking and supervision properly. There has been an increase in the number of pending investigations in the last three months in Prayagraj. The directions issued by the government to ensure social distancing in wake of coronavirus pandemic was also not properly followed in the district and the High Court has shown dissatisfaction over it,” the statement read.

Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said that a formal inquiry against Dixit will now begin. “Several allegations had gradually accumulated against him. Even though there was no official preliminary inquiry against him, it could be said that we have received inputs against him. Further steps, including issuing notice, will now follow. The person is removed so that the inquiry cannot be affected. Now, there will be formal inquiry, during which all his conduct will be reviewed,” said Awasthy.

He however refused to comment on who made the allegations against Dixit.

The surprise transfer of Dixit’s predecessor, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj, had attracted controversies with social activist Dr Nutan Thakur alleging that the officer had been removed for busting a gang allegedly responsible for irregularities in the recruitment examination of 69,000 assistant teachers.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the state Home Department said that Deputy Commissioner (Lucknow) Sarvshreshtha Tripathi will be the new DIG/SSP of Prayagraj. Devesh Kumar Pandey, who was posted as SP in ATS (Sitapur) will be joining as Deputy Commissioner in Lucknow.

