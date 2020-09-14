Prayagraj land ‘occupied by Ateeq Ahmad’ handed over to admin

Former MP Ateeq Ahmad

AS PART of action against gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, Prayagraj police on Sunday freed up government land with a market value of nearly Rs 89 crore in Khuldabad police station area and handed it over to the district administration.

A statement issued by police said that Ateeq Ahmad had “occupied” government land – number 19 and 65 with area 4,350 and 2,680 square metres respectively worth around Rs 59 crore, along with land number 3 and 3A of area 3148 square meter worth around Rs 30 crore.

“Following an order by the ADM on Friday, the land was freed with the help of Prayagraj Development Authority, Nagar Nigam and police…” read the statement.

In August, the Prayagraj police had confirmed attaching of seven properties, worth over Rs 30 crore, of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, who is in jail under the Gangster Act.

