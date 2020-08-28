Prayagraj 7 properties of jailed Ateeq Ahmad seized

Former MP Ateeq Ahmad is currently in a Gujarat jail.

Prayagraj police on Thursday said that they have attached seven properties, worth over Rs 30 crore, of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, who is currently in jail under Gangster Act. The legal process to attach 13 more properties of Ahmad in the district is currently on, they added.

The properties allegedly amassed through “money earned by criminal activities” were seized and attached in the last 24 hours – five on Wednesday, two on Thursday – police said.

“On the orders of the District Magistrate, the action of attachment/seizure of properties of land mafia Ateeq Ahmad acquired by money earned through criminal activities, was done in cases of Gangster Act lodged against him in the Cantonment police station area. The properties include two houses with a market value of around Rs 2.5 crore in Khuldabad, two houses with a market value of around Rs 2.5 crore in Dhoomanganj, and another house worth around Rs 20 crore in Civil Lines area,” read a statement issued by the district police on Wednesday.

SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said two more of Ahmad’s properties were attached on Thursday in Chakiya Karbala area, adding that a total of 20 properties of Ahmad have been listed for attachment, of which the DM gave orders for the seizure of seven, while the remaining 13 are pending in court.

As per the district administration, 31 cases against Ahmad are currently pending in the MP/MLA court and seven in other courts.

In addition, officials said, action for cancellation of 12 arms licences was taken against Ahmad and his relatives, and an FIR was registered against his son Abbas for getting seven arms licences on his Lucknow address, which were later transferred to a Delhi address.

“At least 16 firms identified to be operated by him are being verified. Six land plot, six houses, two vehicles, including a Land Cruiser, have been seized. Six bank accounts have also been frozen. Similar actions are also being taken against his gang members Mohammad Kaish, Baddu and Aabid,” added the statement.

Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency between 2004 and 2009.

A history-sheeter with at least 70 cases against him, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad, Ahmad was moved to Deoria district jail in March 2018 from Allahabad’s Naini jail.

Last June, the five-time MLA was shifted to the high-security Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad on a Supreme Court order after he was found running his criminal syndicate from inside jails in Uttar Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd