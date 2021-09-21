Pray to Ganga for chance to see Dalit CM in Uttarakhand too, says Rawat

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, on Monday said that he prays to the Ganga for a chance to see a Dalit Chief Minister in Uttarakhand after “history” was created in Punjab with the appointment of a Dalit (Charanjit Singh Channi) to the top position.

Addressing a public meeting in Laksar area in Haridwar during the Uttarakhand Congress parivartan yatra, Rawat, without naming Channi, said everyone was crying when the latter spoke about his family background at a press conference.

Rawat, from the Thakur community and a frontrunner for the CM post in Uttarakhand, said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Punjab legislature party unanimously elected a person from a poor family as the chief minister.

“I pray to God and Ganga to bless me with a moment in life when I see the son of a Dalit, poor and artisan as the chief minister in Uttarakhand. We will work for that,” he said. He said that it is not important how many from the Dalit community were with the Congress but for how many years they supported the Congress in getting power in the Centre and states. “We will repay (pratidaan) if we get an opportunity,” Rawat said, adding that the Congress will fulfill the expectations of Dalits.