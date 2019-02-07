Pravin Togadia to launch party, to contest all Lok Sabha seats in UP, Gujarat

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday said his political party, set to be launched on Saturday, will contest from all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and field candidates on majority of seats across the country.

Asked which seat he will contest from, Togadia said it may be Ayodhya, in UP. “We have a strong base in Ayodhya,” he added.

Sources said the new party is named Hindusthan Nirman Dal, and it is registered with the Election Commission. A formal announcement is likely to be made on Saturday. Togadia will be the party’s national president.

The former VHP leader said he has already shortlisted candidates for more than 40 seats in different states. The party will contest the elections with a promise to pass an ordinance to make way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The development comes at a time the VHP has announced it will not hold any agitation programme on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue for the next four months, until the Lok Sabha polls are over.

Togadia now heads Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), which he had formed after quitting VHP last year, after his confidant, Raghav Reddy, was defeated in the election for VHP’s international president in a secret ballot.

“If we get power, an ordinance will be passed within a week to start construction of Ram temple,” Togadia said.

Stating that his political party will promise farmers appropriate price for their crop and a one-time loan waiver, Togadia said, “Modiji’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) three decisions of demonetisation, GST and inappropriate taxes for small industries caused job losses. My complete focus will be on employment and the health sector. We will ban Walmart in India.”