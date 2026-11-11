The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Observed annually on January 9, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa in 1915. The Convention, held as part of it, is a flagship event of the Central government for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world.

The convention’s website (pbdindia.gov.in) was jointly launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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According to the MEA, the theme of the 19th edition of the three-day event is ‘Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat’, and its first day will be observed as Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.