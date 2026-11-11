19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in Kolkata

Observed annually on January 9, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa in 1915

Written by: Express News Service
2 min readKolkata, New DelhiNov 11, 2026 07:41 PM IST
Kolkata: Last year, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) was observed on January 9, 2025. (Credits: pbdindia.gov.in)Last year, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) was observed on January 9, 2025. (Credits: pbdindia.gov.in)

The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Observed annually on January 9, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa in 1915. The Convention, held as part of it, is a flagship event of the Central government for engaging with the Indian diaspora across the world.

The convention’s website (pbdindia.gov.in) was jointly launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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According to the MEA, the theme of the 19th edition of the three-day event is ‘Return to Roots: Reigniting the Diaspora Connect with Bharat’, and its first day will be observed as Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and confer the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

Also Read | What to know about Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, inaugurated by PM Modi

The awards recognise the contributions of the members of the Indian diaspora in their respective fields and their role in strengthening India’s engagement with the global community.

Along with the convention website, a PBD Special Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz was also launched on Wednesday and is available on the BharatVerse App and website (www.bkjquiz.com).

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The quiz will run from November 11 to December 20, 2026. Winners across three categories – Non-resident Indians (NRIs), People of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreigners – will be invited for a 10-day immersive tour of India, and will also participate in the PBD celebrations in Kolkata.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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