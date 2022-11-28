scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

HP’s Pratibha, Vikramaditya join Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Along with her son Vikramaditya Singh, she joined Rahul Gandhi in his yatra which has covered more than 1,300 km since it began more than two months ago.

Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh participated in the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday.

Along with her son Vikramaditya Singh, she joined Rahul Gandhi in his yatra which has covered more than 1,300 km since it began more than two months ago.

Rahul Gandhi is bringing about change. He could have sat in Delhi to practise politics, but he has chosen to be on the streets for the purpose of uniting people. The yatra is getting support from all quarters. Rahul is heralding a revolution. This will prove to be a moment of change for all of us,” said Pratibha during a public address in Indore.

Asserting that the Congress is going to win the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, she said that the BJP has been indulging in divisive tactics while the Congress is working on unity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...Premium
UPSC Key-November 21, 2022 to November 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ass...

During the walk, Pratibha gifted Rahul the traditional Himachali cap.

The yatra has covered 35 districts and seven states so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also joined Rahul Gandhi in Indore on Sunday.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 07:27:18 am
Next Story

State will be medical education hub of world: Bhagwant Singh Mann

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close