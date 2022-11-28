HP’s Pratibha, Vikramaditya join Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh participated in the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday.

Along with her son Vikramaditya Singh, she joined Rahul Gandhi in his yatra which has covered more than 1,300 km since it began more than two months ago.

“Rahul Gandhi is bringing about change. He could have sat in Delhi to practise politics, but he has chosen to be on the streets for the purpose of uniting people. The yatra is getting support from all quarters. Rahul is heralding a revolution. This will prove to be a moment of change for all of us,” said Pratibha during a public address in Indore.

Asserting that the Congress is going to win the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, she said that the BJP has been indulging in divisive tactics while the Congress is working on unity.

During the walk, Pratibha gifted Rahul the traditional Himachali cap.

The yatra has covered 35 districts and seven states so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also joined Rahul Gandhi in Indore on Sunday.