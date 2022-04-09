Pratibha Singh: ‘AAP has no base in HP… only celebrating victory in Punjab’

The Congress has a fair chance of winning the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh later this year, which will also be a battle of prestige for BJP, Lok Sabha MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh tells Rajesh Chander Sharma. Excerpts:

The AAP held a roadshow in Mandi. They are trying to make inroads into Himachal Pradesh.

They are targeting the disgruntled lot, small-time workers of different parties right now and trying to prepare the ground for themselves. Otherwise, they have no base in the state. They are just trying to celebrate Punjab (Assembly election) victory, nothing else. Corruption is not an issue in our state. Himachalis are honest people. Yeh (Kejriwal ke) bolne ka stunt hai. Kejriwal should tell us from where he is getting so much money.

Virbhadra Singh’s demise has created a vacuum in state politics. Will it be filled?

It can never be filled. There is no leader of his stature in the state. There is no tall leader like him. Even we can’t step into his shoes.

Why do you stay away from media glare?

See, I am not cut out for politics. Given a choice, I would not have entered this field. Circumstances were such that I came into politics, maybe partly because I was married into a political family. Now that I am here, I am more concerned about my work, not about how to remain in the news.

You registered a convincing victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll.

I was most reluctant to fight this election because first I lost my husband and then my brother soon thereafter. I was going through a lot of emotional trauma. But the party insisted that I should contest this poll. I agreed as I am a soldier of the party. There was not much time to get into the election mode. Last time, the Congress had lost this seat by more than four lakh votes. There was a lot of distance to be covered electorally — in terms of votes — and there was a lot of distance to be covered geographically (in the constituency). I did my best and won because of my husband. Let me tell you the truth, even the dedicated BJP workers had told me that they would vote for Raja sahib (Virbhadra Singh) because he did so much for the state. Yeh shradhanjali ka vote tha (It was a vote of tribute).

You are not playing Sonia Gandhi to your son.

I don’t believe in projecting him unnecessarily. There are many senior and experienced leaders in our state unit. Vikramaditya (Singh) is a first-timer. He has won once because of his father. Now he needs to learn and prove himself. Now it will be seen how much work he does in his constituency. He is well-educated and speaks well. He speaks Hindi and English fluently. Let him go up the ladder slowly and steadily — but not at the cost of others. People have accepted him because of Virbhadraji. Now he has to prove his capability. Ghisai zaroori hai, tabhi gem banega (Chiselling is necessary, only then will he become a gem).

The BJP alleges there are so many chief ministerial candidates in the state Congress unit.

There is nothing wrong in aspiring to get a post. When someone becomes an MLA, he wants to become a minister. When someone becomes a minister, he wants to become a chief minister. Nothing wrong in that.

But ultimately, who will be the chosen one?

Time will tell, voters will tell — and the high command will tell.

How do you see the Congress chances in the next Assembly elections which are due later this year?

I am very hopeful. But I know we need to work harder. (BJP president J P) Naddaji is from Himachal, (Union Minister) Anurag (Thakur) is from Himachal. It will be an election of prestige for them. And, you know, the BJP has the money power. They will put everything into the election. It is going to be a tough fight. But if you see the reality, prices are going up, so are the common man’s cries for help — that’s what makes me confident. People want change and they want Congress back in power. We’ll be successful for sure.